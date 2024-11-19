Rangers’ Filip Chytil does not have a concussion and is set to rejoin the team, AP source says

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl (3) pursues New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

A person with knowledge of the situation says New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil does not have a concussion and is expected to rejoin the team in Calgary. The person tells The Associated Press that Chytil saw a specialist and is considered day to day with an upper-body injury. That means the 25-year-old Czech center may not play immediately. Chytil was injured last week in a game against San Jose. There’s concern about his health because of Chytil’s concussion history. He missed 72 of 82 regular-season games last year because of one.

