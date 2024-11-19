Rangers’ Filip Chytil does not have a concussion and is set to rejoin the team, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation says New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil does not have a concussion and is expected to rejoin the team in Calgary. The person tells The Associated Press that Chytil saw a specialist and is considered day to day with an upper-body injury. That means the 25-year-old Czech center may not play immediately. Chytil was injured last week in a game against San Jose. There’s concern about his health because of Chytil’s concussion history. He missed 72 of 82 regular-season games last year because of one.

