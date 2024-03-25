Rangers expect World Series MVP Corey Seager and All-Star 3B Josh Jung ready for opening day

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Rangers' Corey Seager warms up before Game 2 of the baseball team's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Oct. 16, 2023, in Houston. The Rangers get another opportunity to celebrate the franchise's first World Series championship before they begin their title defense against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on opening day. Seager is back for Texas after playing a starring role in October, (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — World Series MVP Corey Seager and All-Star third baseman Josh Jung are expected to be in the lineup on opening day Thursday for the Texas Rangers. Both played in only one Cactus League game before the team broke camp from Arizona. Seager had surgery for a left sports hernia repair on Jan. 30, and Jung had left calf tightness early in spring training. Both were in the lineup for an exhibition game in their home ballpark against Boston on Monday night. Manager Bruce Bochy expects them to both play again in the final exhibition game Tuesday against the Red Sox, and be ready for the opener against the Chicago Cubs.

