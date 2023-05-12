Rangers designate veteran pitcher Ian Kennedy for assignment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Ian Kennedy has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after a tough start to his 17th year in the big leagues. Texas recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock, clearing roster room with Kennedy’s departure before the opener of a four-game series at Oakland. The 38-year-old Kennedy was 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 appearances. He made the team for opening day as a non-roster invitee for the second time, also doing so in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.