Rangers’ deGrom throws bullpen session, indicates progress in return to active roster

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Hodde]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers star pitcher Jacob deGrom says he has “turned a corner” in returning to the active roster by throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session. The 25-pitch workout was a step forward from his previous session a few days earlier, when he threw “16 or 18” pitches. DeGrom has been sidelined since April 28 with elbow inflammation. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 29, a day after he left a start against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning.

