Rangers’ deGrom on mound for first time since surgery and Scherzer close to Texas season debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has thrown off a mound for the first time since reconstructive elbow surgery just over a year ago. The next start for Max Scherzer could be his season debut for the Texas Rangers. The session Monday for deGrom was only 15 pitches with no breaking balls, and deGrom felt good afterward. Three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer hasn’t pitched for the Rangers since last year’s World Series. He had back surgery last December and nerve issues in his thumb after first rehab start. But he made his third rehab start over the weekend and all went well.

