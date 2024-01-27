Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba suspended for 2 games without pay

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for elbowing Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev. Trouba elbowed Dorofeyev late in the second period in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 victory over the Rangers on Friday night. The suspension will cost Trouba $83,333.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.