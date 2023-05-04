Rangers dealing with disappointment heading into offseason

The New York Rangers are still dealing with disappointment as they head into the offseason after a first-round exit from the playoffs. After a run to the Eastern Conference final last year, there were high expectations coming into this season. The Rangers finished third in the Metropolitan Division after topping 100 points for the second straight year. The Rangers were built to win now, especially after midseason trades that saw them add veteran forwards Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as fourth-liner Travis Motte. The Rangers head into the summer with questions about the team makeup, decisions on free agents and possibly the status of coach Gerard Gallant.

