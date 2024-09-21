Rangers’ Corey Seager has second hernia surgery in 8 months, expects to be ready for spring training

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager expects to be ready for the start of spring training with the Texas Rangers after the shortstop’s second hernia surgery in less than eight months. The latest operation was a right sports hernia repair, on the opposite side of his abdomen from the Jan. 30 procedure. Seager missed most of spring training and did not play in his first exhibition game until March 23. The 30-year-old shortstop hit .278 with 30 homers and 74 RBIs in 123 games before going on the injured list Sept. 4 with right hip discomfort.

