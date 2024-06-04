Rangers’ core looks to next season to finally reach Stanley Cup Final

TARRYTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Seven years ago after the Henrik Lundqvist-led New York Rangers lost in the second round of the playoffs to Ottawa, there was talk of the team’s veteran core soon being dismantled. None of that chatter existed Tuesday as the Rangers vowed to return next season to finish the mission of their just-completed season which ended with a six-game defeat to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. Despite winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best team in the regular season, they failed to reach the Cup final for the first time since 2014.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.