Rangers can’t capitalize on another dominant Shesterkin performance, drop Game 4 of East Finals

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers peppered Igor Shesterkin with shot after shot, and the New York Rangers goalie had an answer for almost all of them. It wasn’t enough, and despite 37 saves and another stellar performance in the net from Shesterkin, the Rangers fell 3-2 to the Panthers in overtime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday night. With the teams knotted at two wins apiece, the series will head back to New York for Game 5, with the Rangers needing to find some answers to complement the play of their goaltender

