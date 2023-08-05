Rangers broadcaster Nadel back in booth for ’23 debut after treatment for mental health issues

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel is back in the Texas Rangers radio booth for the first time this season. He missed the first 109 games while taking time to get treatment for some mental health issues. He made his season debut during a home game against Miami. The 72-year-old Nadel is in his 45th season as part of Rangers broadcasts. When announcing before the season that he would be taking time away, Nadel said he was dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression. Nadel says he’s delighted to be back and thanked the team and its fans for their support.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.