Rangers’ Blake Wheeler is out for the rest of the regular season because of injury, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler will miss the rest of the NHL regular season because of injury. Wheeler’s return for the playoffs is unlikely but not being ruled out depending on his recovery and how far the team advances. The Rangers have put Wheeler on long-term injured reserve. The 37-year-old Wheeler went down in pain 11 minutes into their game Thursday night and was unable to put weight on his right leg and needed help getting off the ice.

