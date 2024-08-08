Rangers, Astros go separate ways as stretch run to playoffs approaches in AL West

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas manager Bruce Bochy and the Rangers won’t see the rival Houston Astros again this regular season. The defending World Series champions have some work to do for a chance at a Lone Star rematch from the 2023 AL Championship Series. Texas won that matchup in seven games before beating Arizona for the title. There’s no guarantee for the Astros, either. Houston and Seattle are essentially even atop the AL West. The Rangers are 5 1/2 games back in a division unlikely to produce a wild card. The Astros have made seven consecutive trips to the ALCS.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.