Rangers are undefeated at .500 to keep World Series champs from a losing record with Bochy

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers are undefeated this season when they have a .500 record. That means they still haven’t had a losing record with Bruce Bochy as their manager. On the other hand, the Rangers haven’t gotten any real momentum going nearly one-third of the way into his second season with them. Texas went into an off day Monday at 24-24, exactly .500 for the ninth time already this season. The Rangers won the last eight times they found themselves in that situation. They open a three-game interleague series Tuesday night at 34-14 Philadelphia.

