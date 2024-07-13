Rangers and restricted free agent defenseman Braden Schneider agree on contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers and up-and-coming defenseman Braden Schneider have agreed on a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal with the 22-year-old Schneider on Saturday, leaving fellow defenseman Ryan Lindgren as the only unsigned starter on defense. Lindgren has filed for arbitration. The announcement came a day after New York added depth to the defense, re-signing veteran Chad Ruhwedel to a one-year deal. Schneider had career highs last season in games played, assists, and points and tied his career high with five goals.

