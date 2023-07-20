Rangers and MLB unveil logo for 2024 All-Star Game that will be bigger than 1995 game Texas’ hosted

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for the 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. Major League Baseball and the Rangers on Thursday unveiled the logo for next year’s All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. The retractable-roof stadium is across the street from the open-air facility where the 1995 All-Star Game was played in extreme heat. The team’s current stadium opened in 2020, when the neutral site World Series was played there because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

