Rangers and forward Jonny Brodzinski agree on a 2-year contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers and forward Jonny Brodzinski have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension. General manager Chris Drury on Wednesday announced the deal with Brodzinski, who has been a regular in the Rangers’ lineup since being called up from Hartford of the AHL in late November because of injuries to Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko. The 30-year-old Brodzinski has played in 37 games, with four goals and 11 assists. He has won 53.4% of faceoffs this season. He also skated in 16 games with Hartford, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.