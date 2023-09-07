Rangers All-Star Garcia leaves after coming down hard trying to rob Astros of homer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García exited in the second inning of their game against the Houston Astros because of right knee discomfort. The All-Star right fielder came down hard on his right leg after leaping to try to prevent a home run. The ball hit by Michael Bradley was just beyond the reach of García. García’s right leg appeared to jam hard when he came to the ground and he was in obvious discomfort as he moved around slowly.

