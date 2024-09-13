Rangers All-Star Corey Seager to have sports hernia surgery, ending season

SEATTLE (AP) — Corey Seager will undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia, ending the All-Star shortstop’s third season with Texas. Rangers general manager Chris Young said Thursday that Seager was examined by doctors in Arizona earlier this week and is expected to undergo the surgery on Friday. It’s the second sports hernia surgery for Seager in the last 12 months, this one on the opposite side of his abdomen from where the first surgery was done. The reigning World Series MVP missed almost all of spring training after surgery in January to repair a sports hernia. Seager hit .278 with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs in 123 games.

