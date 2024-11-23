Rangers agree to contracts with pitchers Dane Dunning and Josh Sborz, leaving 3 arb-eligible players

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms on new contracts for right-handed pitchers Dane Dunning and Josh Sborz. The deals came ahead of Friday night’s tender deadline. That leaves the Rangers with three players still eligible for salary arbitration. They are first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim and center fielder Leody Taveras. The Rangers tendered 2025 contract offers to all 27 eligible players on their big league roster. Dunning and Sborz avoided salary arbitration with the completion of their deals. Both pitchers dealt with shoulder issues this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.