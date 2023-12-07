Rangers add veteran reliever Kirby Yates to bolster bullpen for World Series champs

By The Associated Press
FILE -Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates works in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The Texas Rangers signed veteran reliever Kirby Yates to a $4.5 million, one-year contract Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 to bolster the bullpen of the World Series champs.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed veteran reliever Kirby Yates to a $4.5 million, one-year contract to bolster the bullpen of the World Series champs. Yates was 7-2 with five saves and a 3.28 ERA last season in helping the Atlanta Braves to a major league-best 104 wins. The right-hander will be 37 on opening day. A two-season stint with the Braves came after Yates missed all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery. Yates recorded an MLB-high 41 saves with San Diego in 2019.

