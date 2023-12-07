Rangers add veteran reliever Kirby Yates to bolster bullpen for World Series champs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed veteran reliever Kirby Yates to a $4.5 million, one-year contract to bolster the bullpen of the World Series champs. Yates was 7-2 with five saves and a 3.28 ERA last season in helping the Atlanta Braves to a major league-best 104 wins. The right-hander will be 37 on opening day. A two-season stint with the Braves came after Yates missed all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery. Yates recorded an MLB-high 41 saves with San Diego in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.