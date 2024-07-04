Rangers add Seager to lineup late after 2-game absence from getting hit by a pitch on the wrist

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager is a late add to the lineup for the Texas Rangers against San Diego, ending a two-game absence after the star shortstop got hit by a pitch on his left wrist. The reigning World Series MVP was in his usual No. 2 spot in the order when the Rangers reposted their lineup about an hour before the game. Josh Smith has been getting most of the work at third base with Josh Jung sidelined by a broken right wrist but also fills in for Seager at shortstop. Smith switched from shortstop to third and moved down a spot in the order to No. 3.

