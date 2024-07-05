Rangers activate World Series closer Josh Sborz and put Dane Dunning on IL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz has been activated from the injured list after missing nearly two months because of a right rotator cuff strain. Sborz got the final seven outs in the Rangers’ World Series-clinching game last fall. The right-hander was 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in seven appearances this season entering Friday’s game against Tampa Bay. Also Friday, the Rangers put right-hander Dane Dunning on the 15-day IL for the second time this season with right shoulder soreness.

