Rangers activate Seager from IL after SS misses 31 games with hamstring strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager is back in the Texas Rangers lineup. The shortstop was activated from the injured list after missing 31 games because of a left hamstring strain. He hit second as usual for the finale of a home series against Atlanta. But he was the designated hitter instead of playing shortstop in his first game back Wednesday night. Catcher Sam Huff was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock. Seager hit .359 in the first 11 games of the season before he got hurt running the bases in a game April 11.

