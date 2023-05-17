Rangers activate Seager from IL after SS misses 31 games with hamstring strain

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, currently on the injured list, jogs on the field during batting practice before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager is back in the Texas Rangers lineup. The shortstop was activated from the injured list after missing 31 games because of a left hamstring strain. He hit second as usual for the finale of a home series against Atlanta. But he was the designated hitter instead of playing shortstop in his first game back Wednesday night. Catcher Sam Huff was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock. Seager hit .359 in the first 11 games of the season before he got hurt running the bases in a game April 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.