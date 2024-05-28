Rangers activate Nathan Eovaldi to start World Series rematch instead of pitching rehab game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have activated Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day injured list to start their World Series rematch against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team opted for that rather than have the right-hander pitch in a rehab game Tuesday night. He had been out since May 3 with a right groin strain. He was 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in his first seven starts. Texas also activated Wyatt Langford from the 10-day IL before the first of two games against Arizona, and placed struggling fellow rookie Evan Carter on the IL with a lumbar sprain. Reliever Yerry Rodríguez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

