Rangers activate Nathan Eovaldi to start World Series rematch instead of pitching rehab game

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi, left, and catcher Jonah Heim talk on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have activated Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day injured list to start their World Series rematch against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team opted for that rather than have the right-hander pitch in a rehab game Tuesday night. He had been out since May 3 with a right groin strain. He was 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in his first seven starts. Texas also activated Wyatt Langford from the 10-day IL before the first of two games against Arizona, and placed struggling fellow rookie Evan Carter on the IL with a lumbar sprain. Reliever Yerry Rodríguez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.