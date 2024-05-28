Rangers activate Nathan Eovaldi for 3-inning start in World Series rematch instead of a rehab game

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi, left, and catcher Jonah Heim talk on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers activated Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day injured list for a three-inning start in their World Series rematch against Arizona. Texas opted for that over having the right-hander pitch in a rehab game Tuesday night. Eovaldi allowed two runs on five hits in his first game action since departing his start May 2 with a right groin strain. He threw 27 of 37 pitches for strikes in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks. Texas also activated Wyatt Langford from the 10-day IL before the game, and placed fellow rookie Evan Carter on the IL with a lumbar sprain. Reliever Yerry Rodríguez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

