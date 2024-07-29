Rangers activate 3B Josh Jung and LHP Cody Bradford, among 11 moves after Michael Lorenzen traded

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers have activated third baseman Josh Jung and left-hander Cody Bradford from the 60-day injured list. Those were among a series of moves involving 11 players that the reigning World Series champions made Monday after trading right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen. Right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain. It came a day after he felt discomfort while warming up in the bottom of the first inning at Toronto on Sunday, and didn’t throw a pitch in the game. The Rangers also recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran and right-hander Gerson Garabito from Triple-A Round Rock. Outfielder Evan Carter was transferred from to the 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.