Rangers activate 3B Josh Jung and LHP Cody Bradford, among 11 moves after Michael Lorenzen traded

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Jon Gray is greeted at the dugout entrance by pitching coach Mike Maddux after Gray threw to the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers have activated third baseman Josh Jung and left-hander Cody Bradford from the 60-day injured list. Those were among a series of moves involving 11 players that the reigning World Series champions made Monday after trading right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen. Right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain. It came a day after he felt discomfort while warming up in the bottom of the first inning at Toronto on Sunday, and didn’t throw a pitch in the game. The Rangers also recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran and right-hander Gerson Garabito from Triple-A Round Rock. Outfielder Evan Carter was transferred from to the 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.