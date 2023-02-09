Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in trade with Blues

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) handles the puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. The New York Rangers have acquired Tarasenko and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola from the Blues, in a deal that sent conditional 2023 first- and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner to St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

The New York Rangers have acquired All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers sent conditional 2023 first- and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner to the Blues for the prolific scoring winger who’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Tarasenko gives New York even more of an offensive boost in the hopes of making another deep playoff run. The 31-year-old Russian has 29 points in 38 games this season but is also a six-time 30-goal scorer. Dealing Tarasenko could be the start of a selloff in St. Louis with the Blues on track to miss the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years.

