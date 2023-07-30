Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers continued to load up on pitching by acquiring left-hander Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal came a few hours after the Rangers announced the acquisition of Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. Texas also placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain. The Rangers sent left-hander John King, minor league infielder Tommy Saggese and minor league right-hander T.K. Roby to the Cardinals. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers designated right-hander Joe Barlow for assignment.

