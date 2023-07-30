Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers continued to load up on pitching by acquiring left-hander Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal came a few hours after the Rangers announced the acquisition of Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. Texas also placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain. The Rangers sent left-hander John King, minor league infielder Tommy Saggese and minor league right-hander T.K. Roby to the Cardinals. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers designated right-hander Joe Barlow for assignment.

