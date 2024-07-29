Rangers acquire catcher Carson Kelly from Tigers for 2 minor leaguers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Carson Kelly from the Detroit Tigers for two minor leaguers. Kelly, who will likely back up Gold Glove winner Jonah Heim, batted .240 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 60 games for the Tigers this season. For his career, he has a .224 average with 52 home runs and 199 RBIs over parts of nine seasons with St. Louis, Arizona and Detroit. The Tigers received catcher Liam Hicks and right-hander Tyler Owens in the deal.

