Rangers ace Jacob deGrom takes another step toward big league return with 1st rehab outing

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom has taken his biggest step yet toward getting back on a big league mound this season. It’s something that’s important to Texas’ ace right-hander even with the Rangers essentially out of playoff contention. DeGrom pitched in a game for the first time since April 28, 2023. He threw 29 pitches over two innings in a minor league rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco. The return of deGrom likely won’t matter in the playoff race. But it will for the 36-year-old and the franchise that gave him a $185 million contract in free agency despite an extensive injury history.

