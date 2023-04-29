Rangers ace deGrom put on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation after early exits in two of his last three starts. General manager Chris Young says deGrom is feeling OK, but that the team is going to be very cautious with the 34-year-old right-hander. Young says the Rangers should have a pretty good idea in 7-10 days on what the next steps would be for the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner who during free agency in December signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers. Right-handed pitcher Yerry Rodríguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.