Rangers ace deGrom exits in 4th inning against Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom exited his start against the New York Yankees after giving up his first hit with two outs in the fourth inning Friday night. It was unclear why deGrom left the game. The right-hander was initially visited by a trainer and pitching coach Mike Maddux, who then summoned manager Bruce Bochy. DeGrom walked off the mound soon after that. DeGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers in December, after nine seasons with the New York Mets. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was plagued by injuries in his two years with the Mets.

