Rangers a loss away from elimination in East final because they aren’t doing the little things

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top team in the regular season by mixing talent, with smart play and finding ways to win more often than not. They are facing postseason elimination for the first time because a lot of that has been missing against the Florida Panthers. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final was a perfect example of another very entertaining hockey game that didn’t didn’t go right for a number of reasons. The Panthers won 3-2, getting a go-ahead goal from Anton Lundell with 9:38 to play on an odd-man rush.

