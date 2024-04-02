Rangers 3B Josh Jung to have surgery for broken right wrist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas third baseman Josh Jung was scheduled for surgery on his broken right wrist and will miss about six weeks, according to Rangers general manager Chris Young. Jung was hurt when he was hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay reliever Phil Maton on a swinging strike in the ninth inning of the Rangers 9-3 win on Monday night. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and infielder Justin Foscus was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.