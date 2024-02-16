Rangers 3B Josh Jung to have MRI after left calf discomfort while fielding ground balls

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is going to have an MRI after experiencing left calf discomfort while fielding ground balls. Jung, who turned 26 on Monday, is coming off a breakout season. He hit .266 with 23 homers and 70 RBIs, making the All-Star team for the first time and helping Texas win the World Series. Jung was selected by the Rangers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

