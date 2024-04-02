Rangers 3B Josh Jung fractures right wrist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung fractured his right wrist on a strange strike in the ninth inning of Monday night’s 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Jung was hit by a Phil Maton pitch while swinging and was replaced by Josh Smith to finish the plate appearance. The two batters before Jung had been hit by pitches from Maton. Texas manager Bruce Bochy had no timetable for how long Jung will be out. The 26-year-old fractured his left thumb last season on a 110 mph liner off the bat of Jorge Sloer that bounced out his glove. Jung recovered to start a double play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.