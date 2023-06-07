Rangers 2B Semien extends majors-best hitting streak to 25 games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has extended his major league-leading hitting streak to 25 games. He hit a two-run double in the fourth inning against St. Louis on Tuesday night. The 25-game hitting streak is the longest in the majors this season and the longest in Semien’s career. It matched Ian Kinsler in 2008 and Michael Young in 2005 for the second-longest in Rangers history. The team record is 28 games, set in 2000 by Gabe Kapler, now the manager of the San Francisco Giants. Semien has also reached base in 33 consecutive games.

