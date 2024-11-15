Randy Winn hired by San Francisco Giants as vice president of player development

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Randy Winn is the new vice president of player development for the San Francisco Giants. Winn played for the Giants from 2005-09 as part of a 13-season big league career. He was hired by former teammate Buster Posey, who became the team’s president of baseball operations on Sept. 29. Winn hit .290 with 51 homers, 262 RBIs and 73 stolen bases with the Giants.

