Randy Gregory sues the NFL and the Broncos over $500K in fines for THC use he says was therapeutic

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory is suing the NFL and the Denver Broncos over more than $500,000 in fines he received for using medications containing THC. Gregory’s attorneys filed the lawsuit in Arapahoe County in suburban Denver. The complaint says Gregory was denied accommodations to use medicine containing THC to treat social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. The NFL declined to comment on the lawsuit and so did the Broncos, for whom Gregory played in 2022 and 2023. The league’s drug policies are collectively bargained with the players association and administered by a third party.

