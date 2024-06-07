Randy Gregory sues the NFL and the Broncos over $500K in fines for THC use he says was therapeutic

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
FILE - Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) walks off the field at the the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gregory is suing the NFL and the Broncos claiming discrimination over being fined $532,500 for taking medication containing THC for disabilities during his brief time in Denver. In the complaint filed this week in Arapahoe County District Court, the 31-year-old pass rusher who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said he was prescribed Dronabinol for social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders but was denied accommodations to treat those disabilities with that medicine. The NFL and the Broncos both declined to comment on Gregory's lawsuit when reached by The Associated Press on Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Murray]

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory is suing the NFL and the Denver Broncos over more than $500,000 in fines he received for using medications containing THC. Gregory’s attorneys filed the lawsuit in Arapahoe County in suburban Denver. The complaint says Gregory was denied accommodations to use medicine containing THC to treat social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. The NFL declined to comment on the lawsuit and so did the Broncos, for whom Gregory played in 2022 and 2023. The league’s drug policies are collectively bargained with the players association and administered by a third party.

