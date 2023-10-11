Randy Gregory excited for fresh start with the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Randy Gregory was back home in Colorado watching his new teammates on the San Francisco 49ers dismantle the Dallas Cowboys and was just salivating at the opportunity to be part of one of the NFL’s fiercest defenses and top teams. Gregory’s career got a big jolt last week when he was traded away from a rebuilding team in Denver that featured the NFL’s worst defense to one of the league’s two remaining undefeated teams in the 49ers. The 49ers view Gregory as a perfect fit as a bookend pass rusher who can add another threat opposite of last year’s Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.