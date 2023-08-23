Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell picked as finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The three were picked as the three senior candidates from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January. Gradishar was a key part to Denver’s “Orange Crush” defense in the 1970s. McMichael anchored the defensive line on Chicago’s famed “46 defense” that won the Super Bowl after the 1985 season. Powell was one of the most dangerous deep threats in the old AFL.

