Randy Bintang of Indonesia leads after first round of Asia-Pacific Amateur

SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — Randy Bintang had smooth sailing after a rough start to the Asia-Pacific Amateur. The 20-year-old from Indonesia had six birdies for a 65 and leads by one over a trio of players at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan. This is Bintang’s third year playing the Asia-Pacific Amateur. The winners gets an invitation to play in the Masters and the British Open next year. Two Japanese players were among those at 66. And the group at 67 includes Winyi Ding of China. He won the U.S. Junior Amateur two years ago and is No. 5 in the world amateur ranking.

