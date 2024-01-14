Randle scores 24 to lead the Knicks over the short-handed Grizzlies 106-94

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 18 points and the New York Knicks defeated the makeshift Memphis Grizzlies 106-94 on Saturday night.

Miles McBride, starting in place of the injured Jalen Brunson, added a career-high 19 points, along with six assists for the Knicks, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

GG Jackson led the Grizzlies with 20 points and six rebounds. Vince Williams Jr. finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Luke Kennard and David Roddy scored 14 apiece for Memphis.

The Knicks controlled the boards against the smaller Grizzlies lineup. The Knicks outrebounded Memphis 56-35 with Isaiah Hartenstein matching his career-high with 20 boards.

The Knicks created some distance in the third quarter when they picked up the defensive pressure. That resulted in a 24-8 rally midway through the period, and the Knicks outscoring Memphis 30-15 in the quarter.

Memphis continues to deal with a series of injuries that has cut deep into the team’s rotation. Over the last week, leading scorer Ja Morant had season-ending shoulder surgery, and Marcus Smart’s injury to his right ring finger will keep him out at least six weeks. Then, Friday night in a loss to the Clippers, Desmond Bane, the team’s second-leading scorer, suffered a sprained ankle and was on crutches on Saturday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. sat out against Knicks with a right knee contusion. That meant eight Memphis players, most of them significant contributors, were out against New York, including the team’s top five scorers.

As for the Knicks, they were without Brunson, the team’s leading scorer at 25.8 points a game, with a left calf contusion.

Memphis led 57-53 at the half, benefitting from 14 Knick turnovers. The Grizzlies scored 19 points off the Knicks miscues.

