Randall Cobb joins SEC Network as an analyst but says he’s ‘not officially retired’ from the NFL

Former Pro Bowl receiver Randall Cobb will join the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst, but the 13-year NFL veteran says he’s “ not officially retired ” from a standout career spent mostly with the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN announced the hiring of the 33-year-old Cobb in a news release on Thursday. Although the release posted online did not mention retirement, ESPN reported on its website that an initial announcement said Cobb had retired.

Cobb clarified his status in a social media post. The former Kentucky standout said he was “incredibly excited” to return to the SEC in his role with the network and added, “The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched.”

SEC Network coordinating producer Pete Watters said Cobb’s experience from Kentucky and the NFL will be an asset to the network’s football coverage. Cobb will also co-host another show on the network.

Cobb has 630 receptions for 7,624 yards and 54 touchdowns for four teams. He played his first eight seasons with Green Bay after being drafted 64th overall in the second round in 2011. He formed a formidable combination with 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, helping the Packers reach the playoffs seven times during his two stints with the team.

Cobb made the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season, when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 TDs.

Cobb spent one season each with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans before returning to the Packers for 2021 and ’22. He played in 11 games with the New York Jets last season.

