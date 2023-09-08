Randal Grichuk delivers walk-off RBI, Angels score twice in the 9th to beat Cleveland 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyren Paris tied it with his first career RBI before Randal Grichuk delivered a walk-off single, and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their six-game skid with a 3-2 comeback victory over the Cleveland Guardians. The Halos rallied in the ninth against Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase for only their second win in 11 games. Grichuk drilled a 1-2 cutter to center for his sixth career walk-off hit. Steven Kwan and José Ramírez had three hits apiece for the Guardians, who opened a seven-game California road trip with their fourth loss in five games.

