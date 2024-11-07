Ramsey, Beckham return to SoFi Stadium when the struggling Dolphins visit the streaking Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. were key pieces to the Rams’ championship puzzle only three seasons ago. Just over a year after they raised the Lombardi Trophy, both stars were already gone from Los Angeles. The Rams didn’t want to lose either player, but they were already thinking about how to assemble another championship contender. After years of acquiring big-name players and their hefty contracts, Los Angeles couldn’t accommodate those two elites. Ramsey and Beckham have reunited this season in Miami, and they’ll return to SoFi Stadium to face the Rams in a meeting of teams headed in opposite directions.

