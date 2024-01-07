Rams WR Puka Nacua sets rookie records for yards and catches

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL rookie record for catches and yards receiving. Nacua had four catches for 41 yards in the first 34 minutes of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. That gave Nacua 105 catches and 1,486 yards on the season. That breaks the record of 104 catches set by Miami’s Jaylen Waddle in 2021 and 1,473 yards set by Bill Groman for the Houston Oilers in 1960.

