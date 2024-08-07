Rams WR Puka Nacua out with knee injury but should be ready for season opener

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is week to week after sustaining a knee injury in a joint practice against the Chargers on Sunday, but coach Sean McVay expects him to be available in time to play in the season opener at Detroit Lions on Sept. 8. Nacua took advantage of a hamstring injury to Cooper Kupp in training camp last season to set the stage for a breakout rookie season, finishing with 1,486 yards receiving on 105 catches with six touchdowns after being drafted in the fifth round out of BYU.

