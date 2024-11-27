Rams WR Demarcus Robinson not suspended, will play Sunday after arrest on DUI suspicion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Demarcus Robinson will not be suspended by the Los Angeles Rams this week after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Robinson will be available to play when the Rams visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Rams coach Sean McVay. Robinson was arrested early Monday morning after California Highway Patrol officers observed a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph on the 101 freeway in the western San Fernando Valley, a few miles from the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills. Robinson spoke to the team about his arrest, McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford said.

